WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged fellow Republicans on Friday to begin work on tax reform legislation immediately, exhorting them to hurry up after two days in which he stunned members of his party with overtures to opposition Democrats.

Trump urges Republicans to start tax reform immediately: Twitter

"Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry!" Trump wrote on Twitter.



(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)