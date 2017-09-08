Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 7) - Sheikh Sabah, Hurricane Irma, DACA

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :



- Hurricane Irma is raging but we have great teams of talented and brave people already in place and ready to help. Be careful, be safe! #FEMA [0833 EDT]



- Thank you, our great honor! http://bit.ly/2wK56rD [0851 EDT]



- For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action! [0942 EDT]



- Welcome to the @WhiteHouse, Amir Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah of Kuwait! Joint press conference coming up soon: (link: http://45.wh.gov/JointPressConf) 45.wh.gov/JointPressConf [1413 EDT]



- Together, we will show the world that the forces of destruction and extremism are NO MATCH for the BLESSINGS of PROSPERITY and PEACE! [1548 EDT]



- During my trip to Saudi Arabia, I spoke to the leaders of more than 50 Arab & Muslim nations about the need to confront our shared enemies.. [1618 EDT]



- I encourage EVERYONE in the path of #HurricaneIrma to heed the advice and orders of local & state officials! (http://bit.ly/2gOXyOO) [2057 EDT]



- We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I'm proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal. [2133 EDT]





