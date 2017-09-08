News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Missing boy, 3, found safe
Missing boy, 3, found safe after spending night lost in the bush

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 7) - Sheikh Sabah, Hurricane Irma, DACA

Reuters
Reuters /

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Hurricane Irma is raging but we have great teams of talented and brave people already in place and ready to help. Be careful, be safe! #FEMA [0833 EDT]

- Thank you, our great honor! http://bit.ly/2wK56rD [0851 EDT]

- For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action! [0942 EDT]

- Welcome to the @WhiteHouse, Amir Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah of Kuwait! Joint press conference coming up soon: (link: http://45.wh.gov/JointPressConf) 45.wh.gov/JointPressConf [1413 EDT]

- Together, we will show the world that the forces of destruction and extremism are NO MATCH for the BLESSINGS of PROSPERITY and PEACE! [1548 EDT]

- During my trip to Saudi Arabia, I spoke to the leaders of more than 50 Arab & Muslim nations about the need to confront our shared enemies.. [1618 EDT]

- I encourage EVERYONE in the path of #HurricaneIrma to heed the advice and orders of local & state officials! (http://bit.ly/2gOXyOO) [2057 EDT]

- We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I'm proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal. [2133 EDT]


-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

Back To Top