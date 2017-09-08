Hurricane Irma kills four in U.S. Virgin islands: government

(Reuters) - Hurricane Irma killed four people in the U.S. Virgin Islands and caused widespread damage to infrastructure, including to a major hospital, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

"We are not sanguine that there aren't more (dead)," spokesman Lonnie Soury said by telephone from New York. He said that Governor Kenneth Mapp had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump who pledged strong federal government support in responding to the crisis.



