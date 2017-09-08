News

Google says it has no evidence of Russian ads about U.S. election

Reuters
Reuters /

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Search engine Google said on Thursday it had seen no evidence on its advertising platforms of the kind of suspected Russian propaganda campaign that Facebook Inc says appeared on its network before and after last year's U.S. presidential election.

"We're always monitoring for abuse or violations of our policies and we've seen no evidence this type of ad campaign was run on our platforms," Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc and the owner of YouTube, said in a statement in response to questions.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by David Gregorio)

