Trump says will discuss military issues, Qatar with Kuwait's emir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss trade and military issues with the emir of Kuwait at the White House on Thursday, as well as tensions over Qatar.

Trump, welcoming Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah to the White House, said Kuwait was helping the United States in the Gulf and things were "coming along nicely."

Kuwait has been trying to heal a bitter dispute between Qatar and four Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, which say Doha supports regional foe Iran and Islamists, charges Qatar's leaders deny.



