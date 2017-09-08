News

Trump says open to repeal of debt ceiling: 'It complicates things'

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he discussed a permanent repeal of the debt ceiling at a meeting with congressional leaders this week and is open to the concept.

"For many years, people have been talking about getting rid of debt ceiling altogether, and there are a lot of good reasons to do that," Trump told reporters at a meeting with the Kuwaiti emir in the White House Cabinet Room.
"So certainly, that's something that will be discussed. We even discussed it at the meeting we had yesterday. It complicates things; it's really not necessary," Trump said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

