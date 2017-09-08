News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Train jumper a 'bloody idiot': WA premier (clone 39775839)
'Complete, utter, bloody idiot’: Premier calls out daredevil train jumper

House conservative group lines up against Trump deal on debt, spending

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leadership of the largest group of Republican conservatives in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday it opposed the deal President Donald Trump struck with Democrats to tie together legislation to provide hurricane aid and both raise the debt ceiling and fund the government into December.

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, first reported by the Axios news outlet, Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker expressed concern the deal could worsen the trajectory on spending without providing for any fiscal reforms.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Back To Top