House conservative group lines up against Trump deal on debt, spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leadership of the largest group of Republican conservatives in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday it opposed the deal President Donald Trump struck with Democrats to tie together legislation to provide hurricane aid and both raise the debt ceiling and fund the government into December.

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, first reported by the Axios news outlet, Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker expressed concern the deal could worsen the trajectory on spending without providing for any fiscal reforms.



(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Tim Ahmann)