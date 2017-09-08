News

Xi calls for concerted effort to resolve Korean peninsula issue: Xinhua

Reuters
Reuters /

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the international community to make concerted efforts to solve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

During the telephone conversation, Xi said that facts had repeatedly proven that an ultimate settlement of the nuclear issue can only be found through peaceful means, including dialogue and consultation, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by Alison Williams)

