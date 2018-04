DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - A Tanzanian minister who was named in reports on the results of an investigation into the diamond mining industry has resigned, state-run television broadcaster TBC1 said on Thursday.

TBC1 said that George Simbachawene, the Minister of State in the President's Office, had relinquished his post.





