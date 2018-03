BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it had lodged stern representations with South Korea for installing the four remaining launchers of the U.S. anti-missile Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system on a former golf course.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular press briefing.



