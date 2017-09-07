News

Japan's Abe says North Korea situation needs quick action

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The crisis around North Korea requires quick action, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, calling on world powers to press Pyongyang to abide by its U.N. obligations.

"North Korea must fulfil all U.N. resolutions, abandon its nuclear and missile programmes," Abe said at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.
"The international community must unite to force North Korea to fulfil its U.N. obligations."

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

