Japan's Abe says North Korea situation needs quick action

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The crisis around North Korea requires quick action, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, calling on world powers to press Pyongyang to abide by its U.N. obligations.

"North Korea must fulfil all U.N. resolutions, abandon its nuclear and missile programmes," Abe said at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

"The international community must unite to force North Korea to fulfil its U.N. obligations."



