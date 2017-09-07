Hurricane Irma kills at least six on French island of Saint-Martin

PARIS (Reuters) - Hurricane Irma, described as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, has killed at least six people in the French Caribbean island territory of Saint Martin, a local government official said.

"This is not, by far, a definitive number... we have not explored all the parts of the island," Guadeloupe prefect Eric Maire told reporters, adding the death toll was likely to rise in the next few hours.

Hurricane Irma had previously been described as a "potentially catastrophic" storm placed in Category 5, the highest U.S. classification for hurricanes.



(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)