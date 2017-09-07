South Korea's Moon asks Russia to continue supporting sanctions on North Korea

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday said he wanted Russia to continue supporting sanctions against North Korea after Pyongyang conducted its largest nuclear test at the weekend.

"I hope that Russia will continue its support on this question," Moon said alongside Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.



