EU to ask Britain to look for 'solutions' to Ireland border: Guardian

(Reuters) - The European Union will soon ask Britain to take responsibility for solving the Irish border problems, according to documents leaked to the Guardian.

Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief negotiator, will ask Britain to work out "solutions" that avoid the creation of a hard border with Ireland, the newspaper also reported.

The news comes after the Guardian earlier reported, based on a draft memo it reviewed, that Britain is considering measures to restrict immigration for all but the highest-skilled EU workers.

The British government declined to comment on the report while the European Union was not immediately available for comment.





