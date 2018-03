WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it will not conduct non-criminal immigration enforcement operations in areas affected by Hurricane Irma, which is barreling through the Caribbean and is forecast to hit Florida this weekend.

"When it comes to rescuing people in the wake of Hurricane Irma, immigration status is not and will not be a factor," the department said in a statement.





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)