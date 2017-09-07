France overseas minister says two killed in French Caribbean islands after Irma

PARIS (Reuters) - France's overseas territories minister said on Wednesday that at least two people were killed on two of its Caribbean territories, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, as Hurricane Irma hammered the islands.

"We're talking about two dead and two seriously injured for now. Obviously the situation can change very quickly," Annick Girardin told reporters before boarding a plane for the region.

She said the government was launching an emergency plan but it was vital to assess the damage because at this stage authorities could not get access to the worst-hit areas.



(Reporting by John Irish and Cyril Camu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)