France's foreign minister worried by Trump's stance on Iran nuclear deal

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Wednesday he was worried that U.S. President Donald Trump could put into doubt a nuclear deal between Iran and a group of major world powers.

"The agreement which was passed two years ago enables Iran to give up on a nuclear weapon and so avoid proliferation. We have to guarantee this stance," Jean-Yves Le Drian said during a visit to Science-Po university in Paris.

"I am worried at this moment in time by the position of President Trump, who could put into question this accord. And if this accord is put into question then voices in Iran will speak up to say: 'Let's also have a nuclear weapon.' We are in an extremely dangerous spiral for the world."



