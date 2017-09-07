Czech lawmakers vote to force PM candidate Babis to face fraud charges

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech parliament's lower house voted on Wednesday to allow police to bring charges against Andrej Babis, the leading candidate to become prime minister after an election next month, in a case involving suspected abuse of European Union subsidies.

Babis, a billionaire businessman and founder of the ANO movement, denies any wrongdoing. He has repeatedly called the police actions against him a political ploy meant to hurt him in the Oct. 20-21 election.



(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Jason Hovet; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)