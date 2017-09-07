WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday it was critical for Congress to pass disaster relief legislation, prevent a U.S. debt default and keep the federal government open so that help could get to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

McConnell cites critical need for U.S. storm relief, government funding

"These are the president's immediate priorities. These are my immediate priorities and they are critically important to establishing credibility and stability as our country continues to recover from one record-setting storm and prepared for yet another," McConnell said on the Senate floor.



(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)