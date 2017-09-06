German minister threatens action against EU states over refugees

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere threatened on Wednesday to take action against EU members who refused to abide by a ruling from the EU's top court which demanded each member state accept their share of refugees.

"I now expect the countries concerned to fulfill their obligations ... to accept their allotted number of refugees and ensure that they stay in their respective countries. If that does not happen, then a treaty violation procedure can be used," he said.

The court earlier dismissed complaints by Slovakia and Hungary on the EU's migrant policy.





(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)