Poland's stance on migrants unchanged despite EU court ruling: PM

KRYNICA ZDROJ, Poland (Reuters) - Poland will continue to refuse to accept migrants under a European Union relocation scheme despite a ruling by EU's highest court that Brussels had the right to force member states to take in asylum seekers, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday.

"I was convinced that such a decision would be made (by the court), but this absolutely does not change the stance of the Polish government with respect to migration policy," Szydlo told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Union's highest court dismissed complaints by Slovakia and Hungary about EU migration policy.



