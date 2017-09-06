Slovakia respects EU court ruling on refugees, position unchanged: PM

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia respects the European Union's highest court decision to dismiss complaints by Slovakia and Hungary about EU migration policy but its negative position to refugee quotas will not change, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

"Our position on quotas does not change," Fico said. "We will continue to work on having solidarity expressed in different ways other than forcing (on us) migrants from other countries that don't want to be here anyway."





