Germany says EU states must implement court ruling on migrants swiftly

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel welcomed a ruling by the European Union's highest court which said EU states must accept refugees and asylum seekers, and urged swift action from member states.

"I always said to our eastern European partners that it is right to clarify questions legally if there is doubt. But now we can expect all European partners to stick to the ruling and implement the agreements without delay," Gabriel said in a statement.
The court earlier on Wednesday dismissed complaints by Slovakia and Hungary about EU migration policy.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

