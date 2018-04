(Reuters) - Tropical storm Jose is gradually strengthening and is expected to gain hurricane strength by Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm was about 1,330 miles (2,140 km) east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kmh), the NHC said.



(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)