USTR Lighthizer says renegotiating NAFTA with Trump's views in mind

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday that he and President Donald Trump are in full agreement on the NAFTA trade pact's problems and believes that Trump will support any final modernization deal that he negotiates.

Lighthizer, speaking to reporters after the close of five days of talks in Mexico City, said that he considers Trump's views in every decision in negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"I expect when I finish this agreement, that the president will be supportive of it because I'm not going to agree to things that he's not supportive of," Lighthizer said.



(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)