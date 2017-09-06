Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in Gulf of Mexico: NHC

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure has formed into Tropical Depression Thirteen in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

The system, about 80 miles (125 KM) east of Tampico, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/hour), could drift eastward and southward in the next couple of days, the NHC added.

"There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.



