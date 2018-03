(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co [COLPI.UL] said on Tuesday its main gasoline line, Line 1, had resumed operations from Pasadena, Texas, and Houston.

Hurricane Harvey had affected the company's Houston system, which encompasses Pasadena, Houston and Cedar Bayou, Texas.

On Monday, the company, the largest U.S. refined products system, restarted Line 2, its main distillate line, between Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana.







(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)