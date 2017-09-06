BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian Congress is ready to put to vote later on Tuesday a fiscal package key to helping the government rebalance budget accounts regardless of any source of political turmoil, Senate President Eunicio Oliveira said on Tuesday.

Brazil Senate to vote on fiscal package on Tuesday, Oliveira says

Speaking to reporters, Oliveira said he backs a "deep investigation" into the emergence of new evidence suggesting that witnesses who involved President Michel Temer in a corruption scandal might have not been forthcoming about all of their crimes.

Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot said on Monday that billionaire meat tycoon Joesley Batista and a fellow witness seemed to have inadvertently recorded a four-hour conversation discussing crimes not covered in their plea deal bargain. They could lose immunity from prosecution and other benefits.



(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)