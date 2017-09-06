Trump administration outlines how it will wind down 'Dreamer' program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration outlined on Tuesday how it will dismantle a program that shielded from deportation undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children and allowed them to work in the country.

The winding-down of the program was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who said that Congress would have six months to decide on an alternative.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke issued a memo that rescinded a 2012 DHS memo that established the program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The DHS will provide a limited window for some DACA recipients whose work permits expire before March 5, 2018 to apply to renew those permits. Such individuals must apply for renewal before Oct. 5, administration officials said in a briefing call with reporters.

Former DACA recipients whose work permits expire will be considered to be in the United States without permission and are eligible for removal, but they will be a low priority for immigration enforcement, the officials said.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Frances Kerry)