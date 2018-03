(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Jose, the tenth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed over the open Atlantic and could strengthen into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm is located about 1505 miles (2420 km) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.



