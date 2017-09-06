News

Putin orders Foreign Ministry to sue U.S. over seizure of diplomatic property

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his Foreign Ministry to sue the U.S. government over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin this week warned he would order to take legal action over alleged violations of Russia's property rights by Washington.
Putin also said Moscow reserved the right to further cut the number of U.S. diplomatic staff in response to what he called Washington's "boorish" treatment of Russia's diplomatic mission on U.S. soil that took place last week.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

