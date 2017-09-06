U.S. Senator Graham agrees with Putin that more North Korea sanctions won't work

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday he agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that more sanctions against North Korea are unlikely to work.

Putin said after a summit in China that diplomacy is the only solution to tensions with Pyongyang, which appears to have escalated its nuclear program in recent months.

"Can't believe I'm agreeing with Vladimir Putin but I am – further sanctions on North Korea very unlikely to work," Graham said on Twitter.



