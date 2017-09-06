Russia says 'will consider' U.S. resolution on North Korea but with caveats

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to consider a new U.S. resolution on North Korea provided it does not escalate military tensions and focuses on finding a diplomatic solution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov had conveyed that stance to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a phone call initiated by the U.S. side.

The ministry said Lavrov had also spoken of the merit of involving U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres in helping find a diplomatic solution to the North Korea crisis.



(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)