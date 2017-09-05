News

NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone west-southwest of Cape Verde islands

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde islands has an 80 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression or tropical storm will likely form within the next day or two while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

