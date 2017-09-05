News

South Korea's Moon welcomes talks with North Korea, but now is not the time: media

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he is open to all forms of talks with North Korea, but now is not the time for dialogue, making the comments two days after the North conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test.

Moon was speaking in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency in Russia a day ahead of his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum which kicks off on Wednesday.


(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

