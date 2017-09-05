Germany's Merkel says 'urgently need' more sanctions versus North Korea

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday European Union foreign ministers would discuss taking further sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear missile program at the weekend and that these were "required urgently".

"North Korea's nuclear tests are a flagrant violation of all international conditions," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"I say clearly and in the name of the whole government: there can only be a peaceful, diplomatic solution," she added.



