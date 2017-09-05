News

Mum loses 54kg so she can donate a kidney to her husband
Mum's incredible act after being told she was 'too fat' to save husband's life

Dog found with 30 pellets embedded in head after 'sickening' attack

Yahoo7 News

A pet Labrador has survived a "sickening" attack near her home in Queensland's Lockyer Valley.

The one-year-old dog named Lola was left bloodied and injured late last week, with about 30 pellets found embedded in her skin and forehead after being shot.

The pup's owner, Kayla Evans, who is a vet nurse, told 7 News, "I was just shocked and disgusted when I saw the x-ray, that anyone could do that to any animal."

Initially when Ms Evans saw her wounded dog she thought it was possible Lola had tried to ambush a possum or animal which may have fought back.

Lola was found with the injuries to her head late last week. Source: 7 News

The Queensland owners were shocked when an x-ray revealed pellets in the dog's head. Source: Supplied

But she said once her dog's hair was clipped and cleaned she discovered about 30 hole-shaped wounds on her head - some which were bleeding for about four hours.

An X-ray revealed the shocking results.

"I mean I had my suspicions, but I was praying that I was wrong so as soon as it popped up I just burst into tears."

The couple is hoping anyone who may have information about the attack comes forward. Source: Supplied.

About 20 pellets remain lodged in the pet's head with only some able to be removed during surgery.

Ms Evans said Lola is a part of the family for her and her partner Ben Davey and said they are relieved she is alive and recovering.

Lola has escaped from the yard of the Grantham home a couple of times, but they have said they are not sure why someone would hurt her.

Ms Evans and Mr Davey are now appealing for help from anyone with information about the attack.

