News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Missing boy, 3, found safe
Missing boy, 3, found safe after spending night lost in the bush

Hurricane Irma to move over portions of northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night: NHC

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Hurricane Irma is expected to move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Irma, a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, is about 410 miles (660 km) east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kmh), the NHC said.
It is forecast to strengthen further during the next 48 hours and a hurricane warning has been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)

Back To Top