'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
Thieves loot elderly flood victim's home with her body still inside

Yahoo7 /

Looters have broken into the home of an elderly flood victim while her body was still inside the property.

The house was among four broken into on one street during looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in the US.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the four homes were robbed during the storm, with Agnes Stanley, 90, still inside her house at the time of the alleged break in.

A neighbour of the woman, Michele Poche, told US broadcaster 13 Eye Witness News that she is believed to have drowned.

Neighbour Michele Poche found Agnes Stanley inside her home. Source: 13 Eye Witness News

A trained paramedic, Poche said when she knew her kids were safe she "wanted to take care of everyone else".

First on her list, her elderly neighbour.

"She had great difficulty getting around," Poche said.

"She was not ambulatory, neighbors brought her paper every day, brought her coffee, we all kind of pitched in to take care of her."

Ms Stanley had insisted on riding out the storm in her home.

"We saw that she was under the water, and we backed out and called 911," Poche said.

"We think that the water got too high and she may have drowned."

Her home, as well as at least three others on the street, had been robbed, according to the Houston Police Department.

Ms Stanley's home was among four that were allegedly robbed. Source: 13 Eye Witness News

"She was still in there," Poche said.

"The coroner was not able to get in until Thursday to pick her body up. Yeah, they broke into her house and stole stuff, too."

The Harris County Medical Examiner confirmed a total of 29 storm-related deaths, with more expected.

