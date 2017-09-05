BRASILIA (Reuters) - A leniency deal struck between the controlling shareholders of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA <JBSS3.SA> and federal prosecutors may be revoked after a new recording surfaced suggesting more wrongdoing, the country's top prosecutor said on Monday.

Brazil prosecutor says new audio threatens J&F leniency deal

Rodrigo Janot said the audio of a four-hour conversation between two state's witnesses, who apparently did not realize they were being recorded, suggests they may have taken part in illegal acts involving his office and the Supreme Court.

If wrongdoing is confirmed, Janot said the collaborators could lose their immunity under the deal, but the evidence they had presented would not be invalidated.

J&F Investimentos SA, the holding company through which the Batista family controls JBS, declined to comment immediately on the matter.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)