Putin on phone with South Korean president about North Korea: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently discussing the North Korea crisis with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in by phone, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters on a conference call that it was easy for countries outside the region to talk of the possibility of a war with North Korea, but suggested other countries should be more cautious in their language.

"It is very easy to say the word 'war' for countries outside the region, but those in the region need to be smarter and more balanced," Peskov told reporters.

He was answering questions about the position of the United States, which has called for a tough response against Pyongyang and its latest missile test.



