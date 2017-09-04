China to move chemical plants out of populous urban regions

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will relocate all chemical plants out of urban areas by 2020, the country's cabinet said in statement on its website, following a blast from a major refinery in Dalian.

Small and medium scale chemical plants will be relocated by 2020, while large plants will be relocated by 2025, the state planner said.

A fire at PetroChina's Dalian refinery, one of its largest, has raised worries about safety and pollution from the refining sector.

Chemical companies that are not able to relocate will be shut, the cabinet said.

In addition, the cabinet will give a tax rebate and subsidy to companies that need to be moved.









