South Korea military holds drill in response to North's nuclear test

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military said on Monday its air forces and the army carried out a missile drill early in the day in response to North Korea's sixth nuclear test on Sunday, adding the drills targeted the area where the test had been carried out.

The military training involved long-range air-to-surface missiles and ballistic missiles, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement. Monday's drill was carried out by only the Korean military, but more are being prepared with the U.S. forces in South Korea, the statement said.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, which it said was an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, marking a dramatic escalation of Pyongyang's stand-off with the United States and its allies.



