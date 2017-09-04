Good Samaritan landlord has home trashed by homeless family she took in

News

Young cancer survivor loses 80 per cent of skin in latest tragedy
Christine Goss is now warning other property owners to be careful who they rent to.

Her once spick and span Padbury three bedroom home has been turned into a rubbish tip inside with a junk yard out the back.

The house was left in a mess. Source: 7 News

One room is so full of discarded items it's impossible to open the door.

Ms Goss said she felt sorry for the children, so agreed to let a homeless woman move in 12 months ago.

"We gave her cheap rent, there was no bond, there was no rent in advance and I always paid the excess water," Ms Goss said.

Ms Goss said every room was left messy. Source: 7 News

However, the relationship soured earlier this year when the rent dried up and Ms Goss, who lives in the country, had trouble getting them out.

"The [mess] is going to cost thousands," she said.

Christine Goss said she has been taken advantage of. Source: 7 News

Even the cleanest room in the house, the loungeroom and the dining room, still has mess in it, including evidence of drug use.

Neighbours and friends pitched in to help with the cleanup.

Ms Goss says she was too generous and was taken advantage of.

There was a pile of dishes left. Source: 7 News

"Don't go by your heart, go by your head," she said.

"I's a good lesson. Yeah it's a hard lesson and an expensive lesson."

