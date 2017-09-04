News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

U.N. chief condemns N.Korea nuclear test, says it is 'profoundly destabilizing'

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned North Korea's nuclear test on Sunday as "profoundly destabilizing for regional security" and called on the country's leadership to cease such acts, his spokesman said in a statement.

"This act is yet another serious breach of the DPRK’s international obligations and undermines international non-proliferation and disarmament efforts. This act is also profoundly destabilizing for regional security," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. 
North Korea is also known as the DPRK.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Von Ahn)

Back To Top