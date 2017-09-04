Trump said 'we'll see' when asked whether U.S. would attack North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said "we'll see" when asked whether the United States would attack North Korea, as he left a church service.

North Korea said it had tested an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile on Sunday, setting off a manmade earthquake near the test.

Earlier Sunday, Trump had said on Twitter, "South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!"



