Japan PM Abe: agreed with Trump that cooperation needed in face of North Korean threat

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone and said that in face of an "escalating" situation with North Korea that close cooperation between their countries and South Korea was needed.

North Korea said on Sunday it has developed a more advanced nuclear weapon that has "great destructive power" and leader Kim Jong Un inspected a hydrogen bomb that will be loaded on a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Abe and Trump also agreed that pressure on North Korea must be raised, Abe told reporters after the conversation.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Bill Trott)