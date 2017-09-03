Former Olympic rower reveals rare condition due to which she is always cold

A former Olympic gold-medallist has revealed she lives with a rare condition leaving her constantly cold.

Former rower Jacqueline Pigdon, 39, said even in blistering heat she needs to rug up, according to News Corp.

“Back in the days when I used to row, we would finish training on the river or doing sprints in the ocean and everyone else in my squad would pop their T-shirt and shorts on in the summer and I would put on my tracksuit and all my layers,” Ms Pigdon said.

“My body wasn’t warming up like everyone else’s. My teeth would chatter, my lips would turn blue. I didn’t think it was a big deal, I thought it was just me.

“There were times when I’d be working in my office and I would be so cold that I’d be wearing my ski gear inside on a 30 degree day.”

Ms Pigdon’s condition means she can’t regulate her body’s temperature.

She still manages to go for a dip in the cold Melbourne ocean every morning, but has to pack tracksuit pants, leggings, a ski jacket and sometimes gloves to bring her body’s temperature up after a swim.

Ms Pigdon said her condition affected more than just her sporting career.

“If it was really cold in the evening and I was at a party, I’d just want to get home. In some situations I was just so uncomfortable. That can have an impact on your social life,” she said.

Body temperature is controlled by a part of the brain called the hypothalamus, which also controls weight and hormones.

University of Melbourne endocrine specialist Joseph Proietto said people with a “disrupted hypothalamus can sometimes have difficulty controlling their body temperature”.

But Monash University professor Michael Cowley said there could be a number of reasons why Ms Pigdon’s body was always cold.

“Changes in the way this part of the brain works can cause changes in body temperature, but it’s important that with any condition like this you see a qualified health professional, because there can be other causes,” Professor Cowley said.

Professor Proietto anyone with similar symptoms should contact their local GP.

Ms Pigdon said she consulted a natural health specialist who prescribed her a series of herbs and natural medicines, as well as a detox diet.

It means she cannot have cold drinks or drinks containing ice, but Ms Pigdon said “within a month” she wasn’t cold anymore.

“I was so warm, my teeth were no longer chattering, my lips were no longer blue and I could sit around with normal clothes on instead of so many layers. I didn’t need a hot bath,” she said.

“Everyday I am still going into the water, but I’m not freezing and I just put my tracksuit on afterwards. It’s just remarkable the difference in how warm I am.”