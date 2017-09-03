Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits southeastern Idaho: USGS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit southeastern Idaho on Saturday about 63 miles (101 km) from the city of Pocatello, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The USGS reported the quake was relatively shallow at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).

Kim Nate, a dispatcher at the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office near the epicenter, said chairs and blinds "wiggled" but there were no calls reporting damage.

