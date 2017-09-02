Mum-of-two allegedly murders teen in suspected revenge killing for six-year-old daughter's rape

A mum has allegedly murdered a man for his alleged rape of her six-year-old daughter.

Florida woman Connie Serbu, 41, of East Naples, allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Mr Sierra, of Golden Gate, according to Naples Daily News.

According to the Sun, Mrs Serbu called police soon afterwards and allegedly told them: “So I don't care, he raped my daughter, I don’t care, he sodomised my daughter".

“She told me everything that happened.”

The mother-of-two had allegedly been plotting the teen’s death and invited him to build a bunk bed for cash.

According to the New York Daily News, Mrs Serbu’s daughter told her in May 2016, that Mr Sierra sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions years earlier.

Mrs Serbu allegedly asked for the help of her mentally disabled brother John Vargas, 29, to kill Mr Sierra in a wooded area on July 7 2016.

It’s alleged she picked up Mr Sierra with her brother and instead of going to her home they went to the woods.

Court documents state Mr Sierra tried to flee but was chased down by the pair, with Mr Vargas then also killed in the fracas.

Naples Police Department initially thought Mr Vargas and Mr Sierra had shot each other after finding their bodies.

But on Friday, police arrested Mrs Serbu and she now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Naples police lieutenant Seth Finman said no charges had been filed in the death of Mr Vargas.

Mrs Serbu and her husband had lived separately on and off since 2014 and were doing through marital problems.

In July 2016 Mrs Serbu agreed to give her husband full custody of the children.

But in October 2016, Mrs Serbu picked her son up from a family friend’s and asked another friend to buy one-way tickets so she could leave the state with her son.

It led to a missing-person’s investigation for the two of them.

The friend who bought the tickets told Sheriff’s Office investigators the boy was “traumatised” and Mrs Serbu was “acting paranoid and not like herself”, court documents state. She also told them Mrs Serbu would return for her daughter.

The pair were in New Jersey, but police found them after several weeks.

Mrs Serbu’s husband said his wife was “unstable” and had been diagnosed with “several mental disorders”, according to court records.

He only found out about his son’s disappearance after calling the boy’s school to check on his attendance.

Mr Sierra’s friend, Zachary Rodriguez, said Mrs Serbu’s arrest brought up “a lot of old emotions.”

"But it also brings a big weight off my chest and helps me take a deep breath," he said.

"Things are taking a step in the right direction, and it feels good to know justice is being served."

The case is still open and being investigated, according to police.